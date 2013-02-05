Harbaugh brothers provided best storyline of Super Bowl XLVII

It happens to every player, and Brady is well-aware of this reality. Someone younger, cheaper and nearly as good -- if not better -- comes along, and you get moved aside. For the Patriots to maintain their decade-long cruise atop the AFC East standings, they'll have to successfully transition from Brady to whoever is next, in the same way that coach Bill Belichick will eventually have to hand the reins over to someone. (Maybe that's why offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is there.) You can't be emotionally tied to anyone, even someone like Brady. Just as Kraft said, if he's no longer productive, someone else will have to play. All of this underscores one big-time mission for the Patriots: Figuring out whether Ryan Mallett is Brady's future replacement or if they must keep searching. I figure we'll know the answer by the time the 2013 preseason ends, if not sooner.