NFL training camp buzz: EJ Manuel, Geno Smith ready to rise?

Following a trying rookie campaign that ended on the high of winning three out of the last four games, Smith took two weeks off. Then he holed himself up at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida -- the place where he had trained for the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine. He shut out friends and media and fun. The training wasn't just physical, but mental, as well. According to a source close to Smith, the quarterback began studying film on the defensive coordinators the Jets will face this year, scouring tape for tendencies.