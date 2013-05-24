Mark Sanchez will have to battle for job with New York Jets

Nope. I mentioned that thought to Johnson, and he responded that "it's the same" as it has been. "I think the competition is still alive and well," Johnson said. That's right; the Jets' starter for the past four seasons didn't even get a nod from management. My read is, if Sanchez wins the job by Opening Day, it won't have anything to do with his past showings. It won't be because of what the Jets have invested in him -- in terms of the draft or his contract. It'll be based on an objective assessment of his performance. As it should be.