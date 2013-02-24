Kansas City Chiefs eyeing Alex Smith, Luke Joeckel; more buzz

1) The Kansas City Chiefs like Alex Smith, Luke Joeckel. The Chiefs are in the full evaluation mode of the entire organization, with general manager John Dorsey still in the process of figuring out the team he has. But word is starting to leak of their interest in the San Francisco 49ers' backup quarterback. At this point, based on what I'm hearing, Kansas City has shown more interest than anyone else in dealing for a quarterback who could step in and start from Day 1 while the rest of the franchise is rebuilt. The 49ers spent this week trying to lay ground for a Smith deal, and they'll do the same next week before trading becomes an official option on March 12, when free agency begins. Plus, the Chiefs could draft a developmental quarterback and know Smith won't tear the place apart if he's replaced. Apparently, the Chiefs are also high on Joeckel, the Texas A&M offensive tackle. If they're planning to take him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, they could let Branden Albert -- their own stellar left tackle -- walk in free agency, where he'll get a ton of interest. We'll know all of this before April's draft. If Albert becomes available, the Chiefs will have tipped their hand.