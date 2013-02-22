Mike Wallace will entice Miami Dolphins; Darrelle Revis buzz

2) The New York Jets provided their best damage-control efforts on the possibility of a Darrelle Revis trade. General manager John Idzik said Gang Green is open to any discussion, while Rex Ryan claimed the report had no validity. OK, then. The problem is that it's unclear how much validity Ryan's statement had. Sources have said Jets owner Woody Johnson did broach the topic of how to handle the Revis situation when interviewing candidates for the Jets GM job. And while Ryan said he told Revis there is nothing to the rumors, the star cornerback said he's still looking for answers. Whatever the case, the biggest issue is that it's difficult to gauge value on a player coming off an ACL tear. Revis, who suddenly has challengers to the title of best NFL cornerback, will want a contract in the ballpark of what a franchise quarterback might receive.