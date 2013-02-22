Mike Wallace will entice Miami Dolphins; Darrelle Revis buzz

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ian Rapoport is on the ground in Indianapolis, canvassing the hallways of Lucas Oil Stadium, hotel lobbies and everywhere else seeking the latest rumors and intel around the NFL. Here are five things folks are buzzing about right now:
1) The Miami Dolphins are poised to be big spenders in free agency, with more than $40 million in cap space. Who will they target? Expect a major push for an offensive skill player. In talking with general manager Jeff Ireland, he focused on landing a player who can produce explosive plays. That would seem to indicate their eyes will turn to receiver Mike Wallace. When I mentioned how a player with scheme familiarity could hit the ground running -- like receiver Greg Jennings, who spent time with coach Joe Philbin in Green Bay -- Ireland responded that it could be helpful. (Last year, rookie QB Ryan Tannehill eased his way into the NFL by playing in an offense under his old Texas A&M coach, Mike Sherman.) Early signs point to Wallace being the target, though.
2) The New York Jets provided their best damage-control efforts on the possibility of a Darrelle Revis trade. General manager John Idzik said Gang Green is open to any discussion, while Rex Ryan claimed the report had no validity. OK, then. The problem is that it's unclear how much validity Ryan's statement had. Sources have said Jets owner Woody Johnson did broach the topic of how to handle the Revis situation when interviewing candidates for the Jets GM job. And while Ryan said he told Revis there is nothing to the rumors, the star cornerback said he's still looking for answers. Whatever the case, the biggest issue is that it's difficult to gauge value on a player coming off an ACL tear. Revis, who suddenly has challengers to the title of best NFL cornerback, will want a contract in the ballpark of what a franchise quarterback might receive.
3) Free agency hasn't officially started, but plenty of salary-cap casualties are available. Productive veterans like Ahmad Bradshaw and Chris Canty are there for the taking, but so far no one has been signed. Why? Talking to a general manager, there are two reasons: With money not overflowing, teams aren't pressed to quickly sign expensive, aging players when they can find a similar replacement in the 2013 NFL Draft. And so far, there haven't been any surprise cuts; teams have prepared for this and have no reason to pounce yet. Oh, and why haven't the Indianapolis Colts officially cut Dwight Freeney yet? They don't want to lose a compensatory pick.
4) The Tennessee Titans are moving forward with a new offensive coordinator. Up-and-comer Dowell Loggains enters his first full year in the role, after replacing Chris Palmer at midseason in 2012. Expect the offense to have some new wrinkles. Specifically, the Titans will move away from option routes like they ran with Palmer's run-and-shoot principles, instead utilizing routes that allow Jake Locker to simply make his progressions. The hope is that the third-year quarterback will be more decisive and take what is given to him, helping the team move the chains on a more routine basis. In addition, thanks in part to a beefed-up coaching staff, the Titans will feature the tight end far more than they did last year. The hiring of tight ends coach George Henshaw -- and the fact that they'll keep free-agent-to-be Jared Cook, one way or the other -- will help.
5) The Detroit Lions desperately need a running back ... or not?Jahvid Best's career might be over before it really began. This forced the offense to become overwhelmingly pass-first last season. Yet in talking with Jim Schwartz, one figures Detroit will add a complementary piece, rather than try to find a starter. Schwartz points out that Mikel Leshoure needs to stay healthy, which would trigger more ground production. And he noted the under-the-radar success of Joique Bell, albeit in a limited role. With receiver Nate Burleson restructuring his contract to stay with the team, perhaps it's the defense that will receive the most attention this offseason, rather than offense.