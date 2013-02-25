Tracking Tim Tebow trade noise, Wes Welker chatter, other buzz

1) The New York Jets have been trying to trade Tim Tebow this week, and it's difficult to say, at this point, if any teams are interested. What I do know is that Tebow doesn't plan on changing positions from quarterback anytime soon. That, no doubt, limits his options. Looking back at the 2012 season and why the Jets got so little production from Tebow, the thought is that former offensive coordinator Tony Sparano simply didn't trust him. He saw Tebow in practice, realized how little he showed and couldn't use him in a game. The mindboggling thing is, when you speak with Denver Broncos people who saw Tebow in 2011, it's apparent that it was that way with him then, too. They knew how bad Tebow was in practice, but as one person told me, "He's a gamer. That's it." Seems even the people who traded Tebow away from Denver believe he could've won some games for the Jets, if he'd only been given the chance. The Jets should've known to ignore what they were seeing in practice. Oh, and by the way -- yes, we're still talking about Tebow. He came up as a topic all week.