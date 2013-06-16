Harbaugh brothers competing even on Father's Day

The Harbaughs can make anything into a competition. Even Father's Day.
Following minicamp this week, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh discussed his plans for today's holiday and said he'll try to be the first Harbaugh to call his father, Jack, to wish him a happy Father's Day.
"There's always a race, birthdays, there's always a competition with who gets the call first," John Harbaugh said Thursday, per Comcast SportsNet Baltimore. "Believe me, my dad does keep track. I got East Coast time, there should be an advantage there.''
The time difference might give the Ravens coach another 2013 victory over his brother, Jim, who coaches the San Francisco 49ers. The first being Super Bowl XLVII, where John's Ravens snapped up the win in the first ever brother-vs.-brother Super Bowl.
"I hope all the fathers out there cherish every second of it (Father's Day),'' John Harbaugh said. "Seems to me a little bit like a player. You better not take it for granted. We only get our kids for a short span in this life, and there's nothing more precious or valuable than our kids. That relationship means everything to me.''
Well said. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there kicking back and watching golf, basketball and, of course, perusing NFL.com.