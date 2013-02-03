Haloti Ngata suffers knee sprain in Super Bowl XLVII

NEW ORLEANS -- Momentum in Super Bowl XLVII swung away from the Baltimore Ravens in the second half, and it didn't help that they had to play most of the last 30 minutes without Haloti Ngata.
The Ravens went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, on Sunday even though the star defensive lineman suffered a sprained knee on Frank Gore's 6-yard touchdown run for the Niners in the third quarter. Niners right guard Alex Boone fell into the back of Ngata's left leg. Ngata was initially listed as doubtful to return.
Ngata grabbed his knee as he collapsed to the turf, where he stayed down for several minutes. Accompanied by trainers, Ngata was taken to the locker room.
UPDATE: NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Ngata said after the game that doctors were unsure if ligaments had been torn.