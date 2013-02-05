Haloti Ngata scheduled for Thursday MRI on left knee

NFL.com's Albert Breer and Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury he sustained in Super Bowl XLVII. The procedure will occur Thursday, according to Ngata's agent, Mike McCartney.
The Baltimore Ravens are optimistic that Ngata won't need surgery on his left knee, The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson reported Monday.
Ngata missed most of the second half of Sunday's Super Bowl XLVII victory after San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Boone fell into the back of his leg. He has an MRI scheduled for Tuesday, but Ngata was seen walking around the team hotel in New Orleans on Monday without crutches.
The Ravens reportedly would be surprised if there was any major damage to Ngata's knee. They're hoping it's simply a sprained medial collateral ligament -- they'll certainly take that over a tear.
Ngata finished the regular season with 51 tackles and five sacks.