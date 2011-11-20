Hall says Redskins should cut him following loss to Cowboys

Rarely is an athlete so brutally honest in expressing how disappointed he is with his performance as Hall was following Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Cowboys.
"The way I'm playing right now, they need to go and cut me, because I'm definitely not worth what I'm getting," Hall said, according to The Associated Press. "It's frustrating.
"Hopefully they see something in me and bring me back next year. But the way things are going right now, I'm definitely not playing up to par."
They need to cut him? Wow. That's taking self-criticism to another level.
The source of Hall's dejection was a critical third-and-15 situation the Cowboys converted in overtime, when receiver Dez Bryant beat Hall for a 26-yard reception that set up Dallas' winning field goal. It also didn't help that Hall allowed Bryant to get behind him for a 22-yard touchdown on the Cowboys' opening drive.
On a day the Redskins' offense actually showed some life, Hall couldn't believe the way the defense failed the team.
"Anytime the offense puts points on the board like that, we've got to win the game. We've got to win the game," Hall said. " We've been ... complaining all week -- over the past couple weeks -- about them putting up 10 points, nine points, 12. And they come out and put up ... 24. And we don't win the game."
At least Hall is man enough to admit he has nobody to blame but himself.
