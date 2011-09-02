Hall of Famer Selmon alert, responsive after suffering stroke

Published: Sep 02, 2011 at 01:38 PM

One day after suffering a stroke, Hall of Fame defensive end Lee Roy Selmon was showing signs of improvement and responsiveness Saturday, his former Buccaneers teammate, David Lewis, told The Tampa Tribune.

Lewis told the newspaper that Selmon was able to squeeze the hand of his son, Lee Roy Jr., and that he recognized family members. Selmon was breathing on his own, according to Lewis.

Dewey Selmon, his brother, said the family is awaiting the results of tests taken Saturday morning to better define his condition.

"We're happy with the progress he has made," Dewey added. "Lee Roy is a fighter. It's just a delicate situation, and we're all waiting."

Dewey said he was told by doctors the first 48 hours following a stroke are very important and more information will be available this weekend.

A nursing supervisor at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Fla., told the Tribune that Selmon was listed in critical condition Saturday morning.

The Tulsa World, citing a source close to Selmon, first reported Friday that Selmon had suffered the stroke. The newspaper's source added that it was "pretty bad."

Initially, there was some confusion about Selmon's condition, especially after a spokesperson for his restaurant chain issued a statement that expressed "deep and profound sorrow that we learned of our dear friend Lee Roy Selmon's passing this afternoon." Dewey Selmon quickly refuted that, telling WTSP-TV that his brother was "showing signs of progress."

The spokesperson who emailed the restaurant press release then tweeted, according to the St. Petersburg Times: "It appears that the original statement about Lee Roy Selmon's passing was prematurely released."

Selmon was the expansion Bucs' first-ever draft pick (No. 1 overall in 1976), then went to six consecutive Pro Bowls and was the 1979 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He retired after the 1984 season because of a back injury, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995, becoming the first Bucs player to receive the honor.

Selmon was named the 98th-best player in NFL Network's "Top 100 Greatest Players of All Time." His No. 63 is the only number retired by the Buccaneers, and a Tampa freeway is named after him.

Selmon played college football at Oklahoma, winning the Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy in 1975. He also was a two-time All-American.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.