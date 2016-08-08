Hall of Fame Game stadium turf will be replaced

The artificial turf at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, will be replaced for next year's Hall of Fame Game, according to a source with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. All logos will be stitched into the surface so there will not be any issues like there were Sunday when the field was deemed unfit for the Packers-Colts preseason opener.
In addition, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported there is a thorough ongoing review regarding all aspects as to what caused the paint issue that led to the game being canceled.
The change in turf was previously planned by the Hall of Fame and was not a reaction to Sunday's game problems.
The main issues that led to the game being called off concerned the painted logos at midfield and in the end zones. Those areas were hard, slick and uneven and considered potentially dangerous, according to team officials and Hall officials. The field was brought to the Hall from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, where the surface was used for just one season.
Fans who purchased tickets for the game will be offered full refunds, according to Hall of Fame President David Baker.
For information on how to receive a refund for purchased Hall of Fame Game tickets, please visit the Hall of Fame Game refund page.