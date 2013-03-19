Hall of Fame Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys

We still aren't sure what teams will open up the NFL regular season, but now we know how the preseason will start.
The Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys will play in this year's Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The Cowboys' organization will be on hand the day before to see one of their great players, guard Larry Allen, get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Dolphins also have a connection to this Hall of Fame class: Bill Parcells finished his career as executive vice president of football operations. (Parcells also coached the Cowboys to the playoffs in Tony Romo's first season as a starter.)
Dolphins coach Joe Philbin spoke about the game during a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network's "NFL AM."
"We have 11 draft picks, we have a young football team, so I think this will be a good opportunity for us to get a little more game experience for some of our guys, get a chance to evaluate our rookies one extra time in a game atmosphere.
"It's a privilege, it's an honor for our organization to take part in the festivities surrounding the 50th anniversary of the Hall of Fame Game."
The game will be the first chance to see Mike Wallace and all the other Dolphins free-agent signees as they play in Miami's new uniform for the first time. (The new uniform and logo officially will be unveiled April 18.)
Playing in the Hall of Fame Game means the Cowboys and Dolphins will play five preseason games in 2013, instead of the usual four. They also will be allowed to start training camp early.