Hall of Fame DE Chris Doleman dies at age of 58

Over the course of his career, Doleman was voted to eight Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro twice. He led the league with 21 sacks in 1989, which at the time was tied for second-most in a season, and finished with 150.5 for his career, good for fifth all-time. Doleman recorded at least seven sacks in every season he played from 1987 through 1999.