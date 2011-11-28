Haley: Orton will have chance to win Chiefs' starting QB job

The Chiefs have been scrambling to find a replacement for Matt Cassel, who joined Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry and All-Pro running back Jamaal Charles on season-ending injured reserve after hurting his throwing hand late in a Nov. 13 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs chose not to bring in an experienced backup during training camp, electing to stick with Palko and Stanzi, their fifth-round draft pick. Palko was given the reins of the offense last week at New England and threw three interceptions in a 34-3 loss.