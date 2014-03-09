Hakeem Nicks wants to play with Luck, Newton, Rivers

Hakeem Nicks' camp leaked a story Saturday, circulating news that the free agent finally is healthy and willing to consider a one-year contract.
Now Nicks is clarifying that he wants a long-term deal from a team with an established quarterback and a need at wide receiver.
In a Sunday conversation with ESPN's Josina Anderson, Nicks said he has his eye on a number of teams and prefers to sign with a team where he's the "missing link."
"I know if I went to a place like Indianapolis I would be dangerous with a quarterback like Andrew Luck," Nicks said. "I can see myself catching passes from Cam Newton or even Philip Rivers. ... I just want to make it clear that I want a long-term deal and I want to be happy."
All three of the destinations mentioned by Nicks make sense from a team-needs standpoint. The key will be asking price. Nicks was believed to be seeking a deal modeled on Mike Wallace's five-year, $60 million contract last offseason.
Saturday's leak is a tacit admission that he will have to accept a lesser deal to rebuild his value before hitting the NFL jackpot. In which case, teaming with Luck in Indianapolis is the right idea.
