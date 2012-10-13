Hakeem Nicks travels with Giants, could play vs. 49ers

New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks took another step Saturday toward being active against the San Francisco 49ers -- he boarded the team plane.
Nicks is traveling after being out since Week 2 because of foot and knee injuries. He practiced Wednesday for the first time and was listed as "questionable" Friday.
"I would like to see what the coaches are going to say about it in the morning (on Sunday) and what the trainers are going to say, but I think I've got a pretty good shot," Nicks said in a statement released by the Giants on Friday.