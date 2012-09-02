 Skip to main content
Hakeem Nicks sits out New York Giants practice

Published: Sep 02, 2012 at 11:35 AM

Hakeem Nicks said Saturday he just needs to "deal with the pain" in his surgically repaired foot this season.

A day later, he sat out practice for the New York Giants, according to the New York Post.

Are we to make something of this? The explanation is that the Giants are being careful with Nicks, who missed all but the final preseason game after suffering a broken foot in late May.

Tom Coughlin said Sunday that Nicks was "sore." The coach expects Nicks to practice Monday, as the Giants wrap up preparation for Wednesday's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I would think so," Coughlin said. "He looked like once he got out here and he was moving around on the grass, he looked a little friskier. (It) looked like he was going to do a couple of things."

Nicks has had no setbacks since his foot surgery, and he stated emphatically on Sunday he'll be on the field against the Cowboys. We'll take his word for it, but it remains to be seen how effective he'll be at this stage.

