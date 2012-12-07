 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Hakeem Nicks returns to New York Giants practice

Published: Dec 07, 2012 at 04:55 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Hakeem Nicks was a surprise absentee from New York Giants practice Thursday, but he was back on the field Friday and should be ready for Sunday's meeting with the New Orleans Saints.

Harrison: Week 14 Power Rankings

Entering the final quarter of the regular season, there's still plenty of movement in Elliot Harrison's NFL pecking order. **More ...**

The wide receiver was held out Thursday because of knee soreness, The Star-Ledger reported, and Nicks continues to deal with pain from the sprained left medial collateral ligament that he suffered during a Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Nicks was sidelined for precautionary reasons after playing in the last seven games. Nick finally has found some rhythm with quarterback Eli Manning, hauling in 19 of his 46 receptions over the past three games.

When Nicks is on the field, it frees up Victor Cruz to do more, but we haven't seen the Giants shift into a comfort zone in the passing game. It was roughly this time last season when Manning went into a trance-like state, turning Cruz into a household name. We're still waiting for that.

Running back Ahmad Bradshaw followed his customary route of practicing Friday after nursing his foot Thursday. He'll play against the Saints.

That might not be the case with safeties Kenny Phillips (knee) and Tyler Sash (hamstring), and tight end Travis Beckum (knee), who weren't on the field Friday.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.