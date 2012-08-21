Hakeem Nicks returns to New York Giants practice

The New York Giants have said all along they expect wide receiver Hakeem Nicks to be ready for the season opener -- Sept. 5 against the Dallas Cowboys -- as he recovers from his foot injury. He appears to be on track.
Nicks made his return to a full-squad practice on Monday for the first time since being activated off the PUP list. He only took roughly half the snaps, but Nicks caught a touchdown and looked good making an over-the-shoulder catch during 11-on-11 drills.
"He seemed to be pretty good, seemed to feel good," coach Tom Coughlin said, via The Star-Ledger. "He moved around well and did a good job with it."
It's uncertain if Nicks will play in this week's preseason game against the Chicago Bears, but we would anticipate him getting a few snaps before the season opener.
At running back, Ahmad Bradshaw was able to practice some despite a bruised hand. Giants coach Tom Coughlin's response: "I think he could do more."
(So much for that kinder, gentler Coughlin.)
Perhaps trying to send a message, the Giants gave first-round draft pick David Wilson some snaps with the first team. Coughlin said that was the plan all along, but Wilson has run as the team's No. 4 running back until this point of training camp.