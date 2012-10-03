Hakeem Nicks, Ramses Barden sit out Giants practice

The New York Giants' depth chart at wide receiver could face another challenge Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Ramses Barden wouldn't practice Wednesday after he suffered a concussion late in last Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Hakeem Nicks -- out the past two weeks with foot and knee injuries -- also missed practice.
According to ESPN.com, Coughlin said Nicks is moving better, but the coach didn't want to speculate if the wideout would return to practice Thursday. Barden complained of headaches and was evaluated Tuesday, according to The Star-Ledger.
Barden was involved in the most important play of Sunday's loss, a crucial offensive pass-interference call that stalled New York's final drive and forced a long field-goal attempt by Lawrence Tynes, who missed the 54-yarder. Barden had a breakout game in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, finishing with nine receptions for 138 yards.
If Barden and Nicks are both out Sunday, the Giants again will rely on Domenik Hixon to complement Victor Cruz. Hixon had his own breakout game Sunday night, finishing with six catches for 114 yards. Hixon missed the Panthers game after suffering a concussion in Week 2.