Hakeem Nicks on track for mid-August Giants return

New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks continues to inch toward a return from the broken foot he sustained during organized team activities in May.
The Star-Ledger reported Sunday that Nicks has started running and will begin cutting on his foot in "a few days."
With no setbacks to this point, Nicks remains locked into the original 12-week timeframe that would put him back on the field by the middle of August.
"Sticking to the script, like they said," said Nicks, who has 202 receptions for 3,034 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons with the New York Giants. "I definitely want to be out there but got to do the right thing and be smart about it and I don't want to prolong this injury."
The Giants have good depth at wide receiver, including promising rookie Rueben Randle, so they can afford to be careful here. For our money, there isn't a better 1-2 wide receiver combination in football than Nicks and Victor Cruz.