Hakeem Nicks (knee) ruled out for Giants-Eagles game

Nicks was downgraded to out on the team's injury report Saturday, a day after the team said Nicks developed swelling in his knee. Nicks won't travel with the Giants on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to Ian Begley of ESPNNewYork.com, the injury originated when he hit the ground on a catch attempt late in the Giants' Week 2 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Giants decided Nicks wasn't ready on Thursday after he attempted to do some running for the first time since Week 2. Though the team hasn't specified, it's believed the swelling is in Nicks' left knee. He's also dealing with lingering soreness in his surgically repaired right foot.
With Nicks remaining in New Jersey this weekend, the next question becomes if Nicks will be available when the Giants host the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 7.
Ramses Barden did an excellent job filling in for Nicks against the Carolina Panthers. They'll need Barden to step up again against the Eagles.