Hakeem Nicks flashes potential for Colts' WR group

The Indianapolis Colts' 27-26 loss to the New York Giants on Saturday night was clearly no ordinary preseason game for Hakeem Nicks.
The Indianapolis Colts receiver hasn't been heard from much during camp due to his reported "run-of-the-mill" play.
However, against the team that let him walk this summer, Nicks clearly played with a chip on his shoulder, catching five passes for 53 yards.
"A couple of guys on the team asked me that too," quarterback Andrew Luck joked, per the Indianapolis Star. "(They said) 'You were giving it to Hakeem on purpose, huh?' I think you give it to the open guy on purpose. It was just the way the game played out."
With T.Y. Hilton and Reggie Wayne on the sidelines, Nicks was the go-to receiver who kept getting open.
Nicks' stat line should have read six catches for 89 yards, but the receivers' emotions got the better of him, leading to a taunting penalty that negated a 36-yard catch-and-run.
"Coach Pagano definitely talked to me," Nicks said of the 15-yard flag. "He knew I knew better. He talked to me. ... I got caught up in the moment."
Still, fired-up Nicks is better than run-of-the-mill Nicks.
