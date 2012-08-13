Hakeem Nicks activated off PUP list by New York Giants

Around the League

The New York Giants received some good news on Monday as they announced that No. 1 wide receiver Hakeem Nicks passed his physical and has been activated off the physically unable to perform list.

Nicks suffered a broken foot during organized team activities on May 24. Last week, Nicks said he was making progress in his rehab and expected to be ready for the Giants' regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 5.

"This is an indication that we're right where we should be," Nicks said, according to The Associated Press. "We're on schedule. There have been no setbacks. I'm just going to take it one step at a time and be out there catching passes from Eli (Manning) and eventually get our timing back."

In his three seasons in the NFL, Nicks has 202 receptions for 3,034 yards and 24 touchdowns. As the NFL's Director of NFC Football Communications Randall Liu pointed out Monday, Nicks is also the only Giants receiver to post 75-plus receptions, more than 1,000 receiving yards and seven or more receiving touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

Under the rules of the collective bargaining agreement, Nicks won't be able to practice in full pads for the first three days following his removal from the PUP list. This means Nicks' on-field work at training camp will be limited as the team breaks camp Wednesday.

"I'm very excited about that," said Nicks about returning. "They're letting me know that by the beginning of next week, I can start doing some stuff with the team; some individual and stuff like that. They still want me to take it slow and be smart about it. But I feel good about being out there progressing myself with the team slowly but surely."

Considering the time he has missed, and the limited time in full workouts he'll see this week, it would be a surprise if Nicks played in Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets.

