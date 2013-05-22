Hakeem Nicks' absence at OTAs not tied to contract?

We could have some clarity on why Hakeem Nicks was a no-show at New York Giants organized team activities.
Yahoo! Sports' Jason Cole reported Wednesday that Nicks' "unstated goal" in sitting out OTAs is to express unhappiness with his contract situation. Nicks is due $2.725 million in the final year of the rookie contract he signed with the Giants in 2009.
Ian Rapoport wonders what the Giants are going to do with Victor Cruz -- a slot receiver who produces like a No. 1. **More ...**
The Giants already are dealing with a contract headache with Victor Cruz, their other star receiver. Coach Tom Coughlin said Wednesday he was surprised Nicks wasn't in attendance.
"I don't know," Coughlin said. "He should be here."
It remains to be seen how long Nicks intends to stay off the grid. It wouldn't be a surprise if he were back in practice by the end of the week, having successfully sent his message to management.
For now, Eli Manning must get by with a wide receiver group that includes Jerrel Jernigan, Rueben Randle, Louis Murphy -- and possibly Ramses Barden.
Money makes the world go 'round ... and sometimes cripples NFL depth charts.
UPDATE: Although Nicks and agent Peter Schaffer have declined to explain why Nicks missed a voluntary offseason training activity session, Yahoo! Sports reported Thursday the agent has denied strongly that the receiver's absence was linked to his contract.