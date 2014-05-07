Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Eagles: 'Come get me, please'

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly are gauging the possibility of trading up in the first round of Thursday's draft, with a wide receiver such as LSU's Odell Beckham as the likely target.
The Alabama star recently sent a text message to Eagles director of player personnel Ed Marynowitz, a former Crimson Tide recruiter.
How to watch the NFL draft
"I told him to tell them to come get me, please," Clinton-Dix said Wednesday, per CSN Philly. "Whatever it takes."
Clinton-Dix concedes the Eagles will have to pull off a trade into the top 15 or 20 picks if he's going to end up in Philadelphia.
"When I left there," Clinton-Dix explained, "I felt like they felt like they might need to draft up to get me."
General manager Howie Roseman recently said this year's safety class "isn't a good group overall," but Clinton-Dix is considered one of the few exceptions.
Although Roseman picked up Malcolm Jenkins in free agency, he could still use an upgrade at strong safety. The back end of the defense was one of the roster's most glaring weak spots in 2013.