Gus Bradley: Jags' MJD not satisfied by health progress

In his second appearance since coming undergoing Lisfranc surgery, the Jags' No. 1 running back carried seven times for 28 yards in Saturday night's 31-28 preseason loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I know he's not satisfied with where he is right now," Jaguars coach Gus Bradley said Saturday night. "I know that. He has told me that. Mo-Jo and I have conversations daily on it, on where he needs to be. It's a trust factor with us, and Dave (Caldwell) has talked to him as well."
The Jags clearly want Jones-Drew to take his hits in meaningful games, not tilting at preseason windmills. He has just 10 carries in his two appearances.
Embarking on the final year of his contract, MJD's lack of satisfaction might stem from a concern that his production could be undercut this season, thus lowering his potential payday.
While Jordan Todman has shown he can be a productive runner this preseason, this is still Jones-Drew's wagon to drag. The main goal is to make sure MJD is healthy so the Jags can lean on him in what appears will be a rocky season.