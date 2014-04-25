Gus Bradley: Denard Robinson understands he's a RB

The team labeled Denard Robinson its "OW" heading into the 2013 season. The unique (albeit brief) designation occurred when the Jags planned for the former college quarterback to play multiple positions -- including wide receiver and running back -- to get his dangerous speed on the field.
For most of the year that weapon was shelved. Robinson saw just 53 snaps in 2013 (per Pro Football Focus), carried the ball 20 times, lost two fumbles, threw one incomplete pass, returned four kicks and had zero receptions.
The epitome of Robinson's struggles came in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. The running back broke free, sliced up the middle of the defense and appeared to outpace his pursuers to the end zone. However, safety Aaron Williams dove at Robinson and popped the ball loose at the 1-yard line. The Bills recovered the fumble in the end zone.
This season, the Jags hope a more defined role will help the 23-year-old produce.
"He understands he is a running back," Jaguars coach Gus Bradley recently said, per The Florida Times-Union. "He's a more confident athlete and I think he is really looking forward to this,"
Robinson added 15 pounds to his frame this offseason -- up from 197 to 212 -- in order to withstand the pounding he'll take at running back.
The Jags hope that by keeping him to one position they will be able to take advantage of Robinson's world-class speed as a drastic change-of-pace back behind rumbling starter Toby Gerhart.
