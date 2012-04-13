Guessing which teams have interest in Vince Young

We noted on Thursday that Vince Young still sees himself as a starter and wants to play for his hometown Houston Texans.
There isn't much of a chance of Young starting or signing with Houston, but V.Y. apparently does have a few promising job leads.
"I can't give you the teams now. Call (my agent) Tom Condon and he'll tell you which teams are interested, but I have a couple of teams that have some good interest in me," Young told the Tennessean on Thursday at a charity event.
Young won't sign until after the draft. If the teams were *that *interested in Young, they would have signed him by now. He's a backup plan to the draft at this stage. Here's our best guess at some teams that could show interest:
- Kansas City: Young would upgrade the backup spot if they don't draft someone.
- Buffalo: Chan Gailey likes mobile quarterbacks.
- Arizona: Young would fit right in with the Cardinals' "Throw it against the wall and see what sticks" plan at quarterback.