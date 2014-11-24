Gruden: Robert Griffin III to start vs. Colts in Week 13

Barring a late-week surprise, Robert Griffin III will get another chance to pull his season out of a tailspin at the Indianapolis Coltson Sunday.
Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden confirmed Monday, via NFL Media's Albert Breer, that Griffin will start in Week 13.
Gruden did give himself leeway for a change, however, later clarifying that the "intent" is for Griffin to start, but there could be changes to the offense after the coaching staff finishes breaking down game film.
Gruden acknowledged that the wide receivers are frustrated and the Redskins have to find a way to get the ball in their hands.
Griffin finished Sunday's loss at San Francisco with the second-lowest Total QBR (7.9) of his career. Displaying poor pocket presence and capable of completing only dump-offs, screens and crossing routes, he managed fewer passing yards (106) than Alfred Morris had rushing yards (125).
Gruden clearly distanced himself from his broken quarterback last week, telling Breer that Griffin has been "coddled for so long," has been to blame for an "awful" offense and is now being "pushed" by Colt McCoy.
Sticking with Griffin for another week while undermining the quarterback's already fragile confidence is unfair not just to RGIII but also to the rest of the team.
