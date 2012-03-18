Grossman says he will be 'a good soldier' for 'Skins

Rex Grossman is now on his third one-year deal with the Washington Redskins, a reality that doesn't exactly signal supreme confidence from your employer.
Grossman is a company man, however, and he's fine with a situation that will likely find him entrenched as a backup.
"I know they're going to draft a franchise QB," Grossman told ESPN 980 on Saturday night, via ProFootballTalk.com. "If I'm on the team, I'm gonna help out that guy get up to speed, but I'll also be ready to play. I'm gonna be a good soldier, and I'll be busting my ass to help him out."
"That guy," of course, is almost certainly Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, the player Washington mortgaged its future on in trading up to the No. 2 overall pick.
Grossman replaced a faded Donovan McNabb as starter late in 2010, then bumped the
immortal very mortal John Beck from the lineup in 2011. Don't expect the same to happen in 2012 if Griffin is handed the keys out of the gate.
Grossman knows this, but apparently it didn't scare him off. It's also possible Grossman glanced at the starting quarterback landscape around the league and didn't see another spot that promised more playing time.
"Beyond the business side of it, I love all my teammates, I love the system," he said. "I really want to see this thing through and see the Redskins turn this thing around."