Griff Whalen promoted; more looks for Da'Rick Rogers?

Jim Irsay's team announced Saturday it had promoted wide receiver Griff Whalen from the practice squad and cut cornerback Jalil Brown.
Whalen has been active for six games this season and caught nine passes for 102 yards.
Whalen's elevation suggests receiver LaVon Brazill -- listed as questionable -- is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.
The move also could have a side effect on undrafted rookie receiver Da'Rick Rogers. Around The League's resident talent evaluator Chris Wesseling pointed out on Friday's podcast that Rogers was already in line for more targets after busting out last week with six catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Rogers has a superb combination of size (6-foot-3), speed and playmaking ability. His athletic talents never were in doubt. But his off-field troubles provided a scare for NFL teams at draft time.
With Brazill looking doubtful, and the Colts dropping Darrius Heyward-Bey down the depth chart (DHB drop joke: check), Rogers is in line to see significant production opposite T.Y. Hilton on Sunday.