Gregg Williams to attend Rams-Seahawks game

Gregg Williams hasn't fought his indefinite suspension from the NFL. We don't know when he'll coach again, but the exiled defensive coordinator will be in the stands when his team, the St. Louis Rams, host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer reported Williams requested and was granted league permission to attend the game.
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told Breer via email that Williams was "invited by a friend." Aiello said permission was granted for this one game, but Williams will not have contact with the Rams. His access to future games will be decided on a "case-by-case basis," Aiello said.
We don't know if Williams will ever coach again in the NFL, but Rams coach Jeff Fisher has kept his friend on staff in hopes of a future return. Williams' son, Blake, serves as the Rams' linebackers coach, and sources have told Breer that Blake is "intimately involved" in running the defense in his father's absence.
Dial the timeline back to when the New Orleans Saints' bounty fiasco was burning up, and it seemed unlikely we'd ever see Williams inside an NFL stadium in 2012. His status Sunday is that of a fan -- one who knows just a tad more about running a defense than the ticket holders around him.