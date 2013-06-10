Around the League

Gregg Williams: I never doubted I'd be back in NFL

Published: Jun 10, 2013 at 05:28 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Many NFL observers predicted that former New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams never would get an NFL job again after his role in the "Bountygate" scandal. But Williams said Monday he never had a doubt.

"Never once had I even thought that," Williams told Tennessee Titans beat reporters when asked if he ever worried about not coaching again.

Williams worked for Titans owner Bud Adams from 1990 to 2000, and he quickly landed on his feet as a senior defensive assistant in Tennessee after his season-long NFL suspension. Titans defensive coordinator Jerry Gray worked under Williams in three different cities.

"I feel like I'm home," Williams said. "There's five coaches on this staff I've had a chance to coach. ... I'm just happy to get a chance to do it one more time. ... In the NFL, it's a production business. We're all on one-year contract. I'm very happy."

Williams looked like a new man in Tennessee. He lost a lot of weight during his suspension, not unlikeSaints coach Sean Payton. Williams' often-brash way of speaking was toned down slightly, but Titans players have talked up a "new attitude" with Williams in the building. He says he's the same coach he's always been.

"I don't know about a new attitude, because this is how the attitude has been wherever I've been," Williams said.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

