Greg Scruggs likely out for Seattle Seahawks in 2013

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks have likely lost defensive lineman Greg Scruggs for the 2013 season after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Scruggs underwent reconstructive arthroscopic surgery on Thursday at the Seattle Surgery Center, the team announced.
Scruggs was a seventh-round pick out of Louisville in 2012 who ended up making the Seahawks roster and became more of a contributor as the season progressed. He played in 11 games during the regular season and had two sacks. He also appeared in both playoff games.
Scruggs was expected to compete for playing time on Seattle's defensive line, which was upgraded in the offseason with the additions of Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril and Tony McDaniel in free agency.
