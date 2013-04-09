Greg Schiano reportedly not sold on Josh Freeman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano has been all over the map on his plans for quarterback Josh Freeman this offseason.
Schiano expressed frustration with Freeman at the end of the 2012 season, suggesting there would be competition for the QB's job entering a contract year. By late February, Schiano had decided that "Josh Freemanis our quarterback."
The Bucs went on to half-heartedly court Carson Palmer, Matt Cassel and Chase Daniel, apparently at Schiano's behest.
People close to Freeman tell the Tampa Bay Times that "just about everyone at One Buc Place seems onboard" with the incumbent quarterback except for one person: Schiano.
The report comes as no surprise, considering Schiano's public reservations. As veteran safety Ronde Barber said on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access," general manager Mark Dominik is "married" to his 2009 first-round pick, while Schiano has no long-term investment in Freeman.
In the NFL, though, actions speak louder than words. The Bucs showed no urgency in chasing legitimate competition for Freeman, according to the Times. Even if Dominik drafts a quarterback in the middle rounds, as expected, Freeman will be locked in as the starter entering a make-or-break season for his Tampa future.