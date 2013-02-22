Greg Schiano might soften for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanted a culture change when they hired coach Greg Schiano to replace Raheem Morris.
Being "Youngry" wasn't going to cut it anymore. The Bucs needed discipline, and Schiano brought a heavy hand and a pair of eyes with sharp attention to detail. This led to some silliness in its own right, but the Bucs improved from 4-12 to 7-9. Progress is progress.
"We had one big thing we had to do. We had to establish a culture in the building," Schiano said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "Sometimes, you have to go overboard one way or another to get that culture established. But I think at this point, our football team understands who I am and how our football program is going to be run. I think that happened as the season went on."
Schiano hinted he might be more relaxed on some of his more rigid rules in 2013.
"Oh, just some mandatory things I don't think grown men need," Schiano said. "Take mandatory meals. If a guy is meeting his weight -- we have goal weights a guy has to meet each week -- if a guy is meeting his weight, I don't think they need any of our staff making sure they check in for breakfast and for lunch.
"They're grown men, they're professional athletes. But again, we had to establish a culture of accountability. But now they understand. And if your weight isn't where it's supposed to be, you will get checked in."
A hard-driving style can be effective in short bursts, just as being a "players' coach" has merit in the right situation. But the key is balance, which Schiano seems to understand.
Now we'll see if he's actually able to follow his own thought process.