Around the League

Presented By

Greg Schiano leads list of NFL coaches on the hot seat

Published: Nov 05, 2013 at 06:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Now that we've entered the third month of the NFL season, there are at least a handful of coaches on the hot seat. The flames are dancing around some and subsiding on others.

Let's take a look at five coaches in need of a strong November and December.

»*Greg Schiano, Tampa Bay Buccaneers:*Josh Freemansoap opera and MRSAfallout aside, Schiano has lost 13 of his last 14 games. An alleged expert on defense, Schiano has watched his team surrender 30 points per game over the past four weeks while analysts have questioned the Bucs' effort. A coach with a reputation as an autocratic bully can't afford to alienate his most decorated player and frustrate his fan base.

Verdict: Out in 2014.

»*Leslie Frazier, Minnesota Vikings:* General manager Rick Spielman gave Frazier and his coaching staff a vote of confidence after the Week 7Freemandebacle. The upshot is that Frazier's job is safe through the end of the season. If he doesn't turn it around, though, Frazier will enter the offseason with a sub .400 career record -- and no contract.

Verdict: Out in 2014.

»*Rex Ryan, New York Jets:* In a league that places more emphasis on offense with each passing year, Ryan has his defense-first team posed for a playoff run with another young quarterback. A master motivator and one of the savviest defensive minds in the NFL, Ryan has the backing of his players. General manager John Idzik said Monday that he's just "living in the moment" as it pertains to Ryan's future with the Jets.

Silver: The rise of "Riverboat Ron"

michael-silver-65x90.jpg

In his 32 Questions column, Michael Silver says Ron Rivera has ditched his conservative ways and sparked the Panthers. READ

Verdict: Postseason or bust.

»*Ron Rivera, Carolina Panthers:* Two weeks before the team's brass began conducting background checks on possible successors, Rivera reached a football epiphany that changed the course of the Panthers season. The newly aggressive "Riverboat Ron" has his team on a 5-1 run, with an average victory margin of 24 points. His sudden refusal to play it by the book. might just have saved his job.

Verdict: Postseason or bust.

»*Tom Coughlin, New York Giants:* Coughlin's two Lombardi Trophies have afforded him the opportunity to decide his own fate -- even after an 0-6 start to the season. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport has reported that Coughlin plans to return for 2014. Much can change between now and the end of December, but the odds favor Coughlin roaming the sideline again at age 68 next year.

Verdict: Back for 2014.

The "Around The League Podcast" recapped every Week 9 game. Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW