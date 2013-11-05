Greg Schiano leads list of NFL coaches on the hot seat

Now that we've entered the third month of the NFL season, there are at least a handful of coaches on the hot seat. The flames are dancing around some and subsiding on others.
Let's take a look at five coaches in need of a strong November and December.
»*Greg Schiano, Tampa Bay Buccaneers:*Josh Freemansoap opera and MRSAfallout aside, Schiano has lost 13 of his last 14 games. An alleged expert on defense, Schiano has watched his team surrender 30 points per game over the past four weeks while analysts have questioned the Bucs' effort. A coach with a reputation as an autocratic bully can't afford to alienate his most decorated player and frustrate his fan base.
Verdict: Out in 2014.
»*Leslie Frazier, Minnesota Vikings:* General manager Rick Spielman gave Frazier and his coaching staff a vote of confidence after the Week 7Freemandebacle. The upshot is that Frazier's job is safe through the end of the season. If he doesn't turn it around, though, Frazier will enter the offseason with a sub .400 career record -- and no contract.
Verdict: Out in 2014.
»*Rex Ryan, New York Jets:* In a league that places more emphasis on offense with each passing year, Ryan has his defense-first team posed for a playoff run with another young quarterback. A master motivator and one of the savviest defensive minds in the NFL, Ryan has the backing of his players. General manager John Idzik said Monday that he's just "living in the moment" as it pertains to Ryan's future with the Jets.
Silver: The rise of "Riverboat Ron"
Verdict: Postseason or bust.
»*Ron Rivera, Carolina Panthers:* Two weeks before the team's brass began conducting background checks on possible successors, Rivera reached a football epiphany that changed the course of the Panthers season. The newly aggressive "Riverboat Ron" has his team on a 5-1 run, with an average victory margin of 24 points. His sudden refusal to play it by the book. might just have saved his job.
Verdict: Postseason or bust.
»*Tom Coughlin, New York Giants:* Coughlin's two Lombardi Trophies have afforded him the opportunity to decide his own fate -- even after an 0-6 start to the season. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport has reported that Coughlin plans to return for 2014. Much can change between now and the end of December, but the odds favor Coughlin roaming the sideline again at age 68 next year.
Verdict: Back for 2014.