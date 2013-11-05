Greg Schiano leads list of NFL coaches on the hot seat

»*Tom Coughlin, New York Giants:* Coughlin's two Lombardi Trophies have afforded him the opportunity to decide his own fate -- even after an 0-6 start to the season. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport has reported that Coughlin plans to return for 2014. Much can change between now and the end of December, but the odds favor Coughlin roaming the sideline again at age 68 next year.