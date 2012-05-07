Greg Schiano keeps signing former Rutgers players

"Some of the guys that I'm very familiar with, if they're available and I think they have a chance to help us, (we'll sign)," Schiano said via Stephen Holder of the Tampa Bay Times. "But my previous relationships will never cloud my vision on what's best for the Buccaneers. And that's exactly what I share with them. 'Look, I want you to be here. I want to see if it can work. I appreciate your skills and your work ethic.'