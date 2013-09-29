Greg Schiano has backing of Buccaneers ownership

After the benching of struggling quarterback Josh Freeman in favor of third-round draft pick Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano said he wasn't worried about his job security.
Despite an 0-3 record to start 2013 -- 7-12 overall -- Schiano has no reason to worry.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" that Tampa Bay's ownership is behind Schiano, according to high-ranking Bucs sources.
According to Rapoport, Bucs brass knew Schiano would have to clean up some of the mess left by former coach Raheem Morris and that it would take some time. Ownership didn't anticipate the transition being as harsh as it has been and didn't know it would include jettisoning Freeman, a former first-round draft pick, to the bench. But they believe in the direction the team is heading.
Schiano's coaching style was the subject of a players meeting earlier this year, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported last week.
While some college coaches have found success at the pro level (Pete Carroll is the most recent success), many of the more rigid and demanding coaches struggle to find footing in NFL locker rooms.
Losing generally exasperates locker-room malcontents, which ultimately leads to a coach losing his job. The Bucs don't plan on making that leap just yet.
