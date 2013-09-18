Greg Schiano glad Darrelle Revis came to see him

Darrelle Revis attempted to "clear (the) air" Tuesday regarding his relationship with Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano.
On Wednesday, it was Schiano's turn. The coach provided detail on his conversation with Revis, a meeting first reported by NFL Media's Andrea Kremer.
"Oh that was brief and very nice of him to come up and see me," Schiano told reporters. "Not necessary, but there was a lot of stuff floating around, I guess. He said, 'Coach, I just want to set it straight.' It was great. It was good to see him but not really necessary. ... It's good that he came up. I appreciate him doing that. He wasn't requested. It was on him."
Schiano was asked if he thought there has been too much drama around the Bucs in the season's first two weeks.
"Outside these walls, yes. But not in. Not for me," the coach said. "Not for this team, I don't think. We're practicing. We're getting better. We're close, but close isn't good enough. We've got to get over that hump. But no, that doesn't affect inside these walls. I know it's noisy outside, I guess. People tell me that, but we're good."
Bill Parcells called winning the ultimate deodorant. Pulling off an upset this weekend in Foxborough would go a long way toward removing the stink in Tampa.