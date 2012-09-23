Greg Schiano, Bucs blitz victory formation again in loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano wasn't kidding when he said he'd call a blitz again on an opponent's "victory formation" if the situation dictated
The Bucs went after the ball three consecutive times Sunday at the end of a 16-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But Dallas was ready for it. Schiano even took a timeout, yelled at his team for a while, then called the blitz one more time for good measure. The Bucs committed a penalty on the final play.
Schiano's unwillingness to bend to public pressure or NFL norms says a lot. Right or wrong, he's doing it his way.
That stubbornness didn't help with Tampa Bay's offensive approach. The Bucs still were ineffectively running the ball and wasting precious time late in the game when they trailed by two scores. They had 166 total yards in the game and gained just 26 on the first five drives of the second half. They had four negative drives in the game.
"We need to stop being known for the kneel-down play," Schiano said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "We to start being known for winning games."
Schiano might be calling his victory-formation blitz all too often if his offense doesn't improve.