Greg Schiano: Buccaneers are Josh Freeman's team

One day after Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano was quoted as saying rookie quarterback Mike Glennon can "play quickly" if necessary, Schiano tried to leave no doubt about his brewing quarterback "battle."
"We have a starting quarterback, and it is Josh Freeman," Schiano said Monday at his news conference after the Bucs' first organized team activity.
Schiano addressed the issue with the team, telling players he believes in Freeman, but he also believes in competition. Schiano says he doesn't believe it bothers Freeman at all because Freeman knows it's "his team."
"Believe it or not, we have a good relationship," Schiano said when questioned about the perception that Freeman is not "his guy."
All the competition talk in Tampa Bay is overblown. Schiano is sending a message to Freeman about the hold on his job, but it's not like there's any reason to believe Glennon will be in the same ballpark as Freeman as an NFL quarterback. Glennon arrives in the NFL with a lot to learn, just like Freeman did four years ago. Glennon can't close the gap during the offseason.
Schiano can talk competition, but he knows Freeman will give the Bucs the best option to win in 2013. It's only when the team starts to look toward the future that Glennon might come into play.