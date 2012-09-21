Greg Schiano a 'bully,' NFC exec says of Bucs coach

"(Schiano) tried so hard to be a hard ass and went out of his way to be rude," one AFC team's top personnel executive told Silver. "When you'd pass him in the hallway, you might say, 'Good morning,' and he'd look at you like you're a (expletive) idiot. A guy like him doesn't realize that probably half of us played the game at a really high level -- it's completely condescending. He would go out of his way to make you feel as uncomfortable as he could."