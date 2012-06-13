Around the League

Presented By

Greg Romeus injures ACL and MCL, Saints' Vitt says

Published: Jun 13, 2012 at 07:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

A tumultuous offseason for the New Orleans Saints has spilled over onto the practice field this week. We first learned Wednesday that Chase Daniel went down with a broken right thumb. On the heels of losing their backup quarterback, the team announced defensive end Greg Romeus injured the anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Brandt: Saints will contend in 2012

Despite all the offseason turmoil, the Saints made a huge impression on Gil Brandt with focused team workouts. More ...

Interim coach Joe Vitt told The Times-Picayune that Romeus will be sidelined six to eight months, which likely means he'll be placed on injured reserve for the 2012 season. Vitt didn't elaborate on whether Romeus tore the knee ligaments.

"He was just running down the field and his non-surgical knee gave on him," Vitt told the newspaper. "This kid has really worked hard. The whole team feels bad for him, the coaching staff feels bad for him. It's part of the game. This kid has put in the time, he has put in the effort and he has to go through the whole process all over again. So we're going to be there for him and we're going to support him."

Romeus' early NFL career has been sidetracked by injuries. After missing chunks of his senior year at Pittsburgh, Romeus spent his 2011 rookie season with the Saints on the physically-unable-to-perform list and IR recovering from a knee injury. Romeus isn't a household name. He was battling for a roster spot at end alongside linemen Turk McBride, Junior Galette and converted linebacker Martez Wilson behind starters Cameron Jordan and Will Smith (the latter who faces a four-game suspension for his role in the team's "bounty" program).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW