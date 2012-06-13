Greg Romeus injures ACL and MCL, Saints' Vitt says

"He was just running down the field and his non-surgical knee gave on him," Vitt told the newspaper. "This kid has really worked hard. The whole team feels bad for him, the coaching staff feels bad for him. It's part of the game. This kid has put in the time, he has put in the effort and he has to go through the whole process all over again. So we're going to be there for him and we're going to support him."