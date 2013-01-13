Greg Roman could be pursued by Jacksonville Jaguars

Could San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman be headed to Jacksonville once his team's playoff run ends? It's a possibility, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said Sunday on "NFL GameDay Morning."
New Jaguars general manager David Caldwell, who's looking for a head coach, was roommates with Roman at John Carroll University and again while the two were assistants with the Carolina Panthers. So there's that personal relationship.
Then there's Roman's work with quarterbacks. He tutored Andrew Luck at Stanford, revived Alex Smith's career in San Francisco and turned Colin Kaepernick into the dynamic player who shredded the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs Saturday night. Some have wondered if Roman would bring Smith with him to Jacksonville to replace Blaine Gabbert.
Anything's possible with Roman's stock as high as it is. And his homeboy now is running the Jags.