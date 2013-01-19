Greg Olson reportedly hired by Oakland Raiders as OC

There was more offensive coordinator movement late Friday. The Oakland Raiders hired former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach Greg Olson for their open position, ESPN's Bill Williamson reported.
Olson is expected to bring a power-run game that should better fit Raiders running back Darren McFadden, who never seemed to find his way in fired Greg Knapp's zone-blocking scheme. That was Knapp's undoing.
Olson was an offensive coordinator for six years before his stint in Jacksonville -- three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two with the St. Louis Rams and one with the Detroit Lions.
Speaking of Knapp, he was hired to coach the Denver Broncos quarterbacks on Friday. More specifically, Knapp was hired to work with Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. He was the quarterbacks coach with the Houston Texans for two years before taking the Raiders job in 2012. Previously, Knapp was an offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks (2009), Oakland (2007 to 2008), San Francisco 49ers (2001 to 2003) and Atlanta Falcons (2004 to 2006). He's known for his work with Steve Young, Jeff Garcia and Matt Schaub.