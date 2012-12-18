Greg McElroy, not Mark Sanchez, starting for Jets

The New York Jets have announced that quarterback Mark Sanchez will be benched this week against the San Diego Chargers. Greg McElroy, not Tim Tebow, will start.
The Jets sent out the following tweet: "#EA Greg McElroy has been named the Jets starting QB for Sunday's game with the San Diego Chargers."
"That's what I feel in my gut," Ryan told reporters during a Tuesday conference call. "I like what I saw from Greg vs. Arizona, like what I see on the practice field. I truly believe it is best for our team right now. And that's how I feel about it.
The 14-10 loss to the Tennessee Titanswas the final straw for Sanchez. He threw four interceptions and fumbled the ball on the Titans 25-yard line to end the final chance at a rally. Sanchez has thrown 13 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and completed just 54.8 percent of his passes this season.
Ryan said he had a lot of conversations before informing Sanchez of his decision Monday night. He didn't decide on who to start until Tuesday.
"I told Mark we needed to make a change, and he respected my decision," Ryan said.
This is something that could have happened long ago. Ryan probably feels more comfortable making the change now that the Jets are eliminated from playoff contention.
The bigger news is Tebow was passed over by McElroy, who was inactive vs. the Titans. Tebow was acquired during the offseason to be the No. 2 quarterback, and when Sanchez is finally yanked, he's passed over? That in itself speaks volumes about how the coaching staff views Tebow. McElroy is not the quarterback of the future, so where does that leave the Jets?
The Tebow talk was constant throughout the season. It slowed recently with his injury. This will ramp it back up.