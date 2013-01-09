Greg McElroy insists New York Jets weren't a circus

The New York Jets quarterback made waves last year when he spoke of a "corrupt mind-set" inside a locker room filled with "extremely selfish individuals."
"It wasn't at all," McElroy told Sirius XM's Mad Dog Radio, via The Star-Ledger. "A lot of people assumed things (were) terrible. It wasn't the case."
McElroy's playing smart politics. He was on the edge of the roster a year ago as a rookie, but with Tim Tebow on the way out and Mark Sanchez coming off a disastrous campaign, McElroy stands a chance to emerge as the Jets' starter in 2013.
He's more careful with his words because of it.